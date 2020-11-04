As Twitchy told you, electoral maps suggesting that an unbelievably high percentage of new votes being counted are going to Joe Biden have been making the rounds on Twitter today.

And while those maps do not necessarily prove Democratic shenanigans, Twitter’s handling of them demonstrates that shenanigans are definitely happening.

Here’s what Matt Mackowiak’s tweet looks like right now:

An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+ pic.twitter.com/SPUrTf8gXN — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020

Apparently anyone who shares Mackowiak’s tweet is at risk of having their tweet flagged.

That’s what happened to Matt Walsh when he quote-retweeted it:

This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and unconcerning. https://t.co/CguBRGCRLD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

What gives, Twitter?

This is bullshit. Twitter censored a tweet where I expressed my opinion about the way the ballots are being counted. pic.twitter.com/CRJydqmav1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

And there’s more. Donald Trump retweeted Walsh — and Twitter flagged him, too:

We’re starting to notice a pattern here.

Trump quote tweeted me, so twitter censored it pic.twitter.com/QClz3X02Ug — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

Because of course they did.

How in the world is Twitter censoring @MattWalshBlog's tweet here? To say that we ought to be concerned about a 100% blue vote drop of over 100K votes is perfectly obvious. https://t.co/28CZBVbEfc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

Twitter is all about the free exchange of ideas. Unless of course those ideas don’t meet their arbitrary criteria.

Twitter is censoring all conversation about ballot dumps. pic.twitter.com/WKjSmefLUp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020