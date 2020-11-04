OK, guys. No matter who you’re rooting for (or against) tonight, this tweet from Amanda Knox is just fantastic:

Whatever happens, the next four years can't be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right? — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) November 4, 2020

