MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin reported earlier today that Joe Biden’s lawyer Bob Bauer said “we’ve won the election.”

Biden lawyer Bob Bauer: "We're winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we're going to defend that election.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Trump was wrong last night to say he'd won the election. Biden's lawyer is wrong today to say Biden has won it. https://t.co/MzzTaD5lIR — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) November 4, 2020

What Stephen Hayes said.

But we can’t help but be struck by the tone of Griffin’s tweet. See, last night, Kyle was very, very upset about Donald Trump’s remarks about the election:

Trump is now spreading misinformation about vote counting and the election results. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Trump is claiming victories in states he has not won. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

The president is describing an alternate election reality. So little of this is true. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Trump: "We want all voting to stop." That is not how American elections work. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Trump has not won the election. That is a disgraceful lie. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

“Alternate election reality.” “So little of this is true.” “A disgraceful lie.”

That last one especially sounds less like journalism and more like opinion. And Griffin notably didn’t take that approach when tweeting about the Biden campaign declaring victory:

Jen O'Malley Dillon in briefing: "Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States. We believe we are in a clear path to victory by this afternoon, we expect that the vice president will have leads in states that put him over 270." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Guess Griffin was too busy looking for ways to work in shots at Donald Trump:

Biden lawyer Bob Bauer on Trump wanting to go to SCOTUS: "He will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats the president ever suffered before the highest court of the land." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

No snarky fact-check, Kyle?

Nope:

Biden lawyer Bob Bauer: "We're winning the election. We’ve won the election. And we're going to defend that election.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Far be it from us to tell an ostensible journalist how to do his job … but it seems to us that Kyle Griffin is actually pretty bad at journalism.

Quite a striking difference in tone.

These people are something else https://t.co/vScQUJREAU — Revoke230 NOW SoCal Lady 😎 🇺🇸 (@777SoCalLady) November 4, 2020

The media and the Biden campaign have one rule for themselves and another rule for everyone else. https://t.co/Dq2gnxh3LF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 4, 2020

It’s almost like some people on the left forget what they said about the Bad Guy as soon as they want to say something about the Good Guy pic.twitter.com/XVl7dzmCMq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 4, 2020

Almost!

Life comes at you fast — Shelton (@DosDuckies) November 4, 2020

It sure does.

Well, at least @kylegriffin1 being a complete and total hack is something that hasn't changed. https://t.co/EMICDrIedh — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 4, 2020

Some things never do.