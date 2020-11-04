Side-by-side electoral maps like these have been making the rounds this morning:

An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+ pic.twitter.com/SPUrTf8gXN — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020

Hmm… Biden gets an infusion of 138,339 votes, but nobody else gets one? pic.twitter.com/nQIYNNeVW5 — Anticipating Possible Unrest Platts🧯🧯🧯 (@WarrenPlatts) November 4, 2020

And on its face, it certainly looks sketchy, at the very least. But looks can be deceiving, as National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin points out:

I noted these last night a few minutes apart. Please, remember that what looks like election officials discovering big shifts in the voting is actually just somebody in between the vote-counters and the press/websites making a typo or having to juggle multiple streams of data. pic.twitter.com/nzThHuoGcD — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 4, 2020

300,000 votes for Jo Jorgensen in Wisconsin didn't go missing suspiciously in a few minutes. DDHQ just had some funky data entry or something, then fixed it. This happens. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 4, 2020

Importantly, McLaughlin notes that none of that is to say that there’s not some shady business going on with the Democratic side. But with so much on the line, it’s even more imperative than ever to approach things carefully.

I am open to evidence of Democratic shenanigans, which would not be surprising. I just do not see *waves hands* changes in vote totals as counting continues to be conclusive evidence of that, by itself. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 4, 2020

However:

That said, it would be helpful to public confidence to be transparent about shifts in the numbers that unsettle a lot of people. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 4, 2020

“Helpful” is putting it mildly.

Exit advice:

Count every *legally-cast* vote, and no others. Investigate irregularities where they may exist. Pursue recounts where/if justified. Don’t spread conspiracies or cry fraud without hard evidence. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 4, 2020

Just take a deep breath and slow down.

Update:

Well, for what it’s worth, Twitter has decided not to be helpful to the public’s confidence:

Twitter is in full on censorship mode and I don’t see any mainstream “journalist” picking up on this impossible result, nor the censorship. Has anyone at ABCNBCCBSCNNNYTIMES reported on this? It’s literally impossible. pic.twitter.com/kcjt9xBmRt — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 4, 2020

Now those are some shenanigans right there.

