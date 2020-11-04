Tough break for Dems and the Lincoln Project today, as GOP Sen. Susan Collins has reportedly won her re-election bid.

Susan Collins says Sara Gideon called her to concede the race. Maine Senate over, Collins reelected. — James Arkin (@JamesArkin) November 4, 2020

LIVE now on #cbsnboston: Sen. Susan Collins: “I will have the opportunity to serve all of Maine for the next 6 years” “I feel this is an affirmation of the work I’m doing in Washington…” “We will come together”@wbz #wbz — Paula Ebben (@PaulaEbben) November 4, 2020

“I’m still your senator,” Collins says to voters who did not support her. “I'm going to work to improve life for everyone in the state of Maine.” — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020

Collins says she’s “delighted” with her apparent margin of victory, notes she’s carrying 14 of the 16 counties in Maine. — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020

“I am taking the same approach that I have always taken,” Collins says. Joe Manchin was her first call this morning, talking about covid relief and breaking through the partisan logjam. (cc: @igorbobic) — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020

And the icing on the cake?

Susan Collins is the first senator granted a fifth term by voters in the history of the state. — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) November 4, 2020

Five times. They must really, really like her.

top Dem target and most expensive Maine race in history big loss for Schumer https://t.co/pLe6884ipR — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) November 4, 2020

You hate to see it.

Great ad!! How'd it turn out for you? https://t.co/HeZsvSquHK — RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2020

You just really, really hate to see it.

Susan Collins reaching the “i can shoot someone on 5th avenue and not lose any voters” level https://t.co/lwDG6MuEfG — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 4, 2020

This pretty much makes it official that Mitch McConnell will remain Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/9MgrI7aVsy — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 4, 2020

The GOP retaining senate control, and Collins' win after Kavanaugh in particular, seems to be a big vindication for Senate Republicans' handling of SCOTUS nominees and the judiciary generally. https://t.co/JUxxML87hI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2020