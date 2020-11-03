We’re not going to play armchair mental health expert, but honestly, is there anyone who can look us in the eye and tell us that Joe Biden is perfectly fine?

Oh dear.

Yeah, our thoughts exactly.

Joe Biden mixed up his granddaughters Natalie and Finnegan. Stuff like that happens to everybody. We get it.

But it’s not everyone who introduces their granddaughter as their late son. And it’s not everyone who says their late son was elected to the U.S. Senate when he, in fact, was not.

Trending

How will Biden’s defenders in the media explain this one away?

Jokes aside, this episode is just the latest in a long series suggesting that Joe Biden is not up to the task of campaigning, let alone being president.

***

Update:

Joe Biden says his childhood experience playing ball with black kids ‘was a great education […] like The Green Mile’

***

Related:

‘Incredibly sad’: Do Joe Biden’s campaign, family, or running mate even care that he’s clearly not up to this anymore? [videos]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beau BidenDelawareFinnegan BidenJoe BidenNatalie BidenSenate