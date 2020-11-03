We’re not going to play armchair mental health expert, but honestly, is there anyone who can look us in the eye and tell us that Joe Biden is perfectly fine?

Joe Biden introduces his granddaughter by saying, "This is my son, Beau Biden." … "This is my granddaughter, Natalie. No wait, no wait. We got the wrong one…" pic.twitter.com/stwEctS4Cf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2020

Oh dear.

Wait. What? https://t.co/wLGmSkd8he — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 3, 2020

Yeah, our thoughts exactly.

Joe Biden mixed up his granddaughters Natalie and Finnegan. Stuff like that happens to everybody. We get it.

But it’s not everyone who introduces their granddaughter as their late son. And it’s not everyone who says their late son was elected to the U.S. Senate when he, in fact, was not.

Even putting aside the rest of it… Beau Biden was a senator? https://t.co/wLGmSkd8he — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 3, 2020

??? “This is my son Beau Biden who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware.” Joe Biden, introducing his *granddaughter* who was daughter of Beau. Beau never served in the Senate. https://t.co/9ALoa9zVpn — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) November 3, 2020

How will Biden’s defenders in the media explain this one away?

Oh sure, it's just a stutter. https://t.co/5M3tKHo44j — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 3, 2020

He meant to say George Lopez. https://t.co/wHrojAPwWv — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 3, 2020

Jokes aside, this episode is just the latest in a long series suggesting that Joe Biden is not up to the task of campaigning, let alone being president.

Call me crazy but I feel bad that Dems are making him run. This is sad. — Jon Warsau (@Warsau585) November 3, 2020

This is so sad to watch. — Bea Haive (@intheglow99) November 3, 2020

This is actually pretty sad. https://t.co/p9ISgDtGzh — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 3, 2020

This is just sad……… — 🐰이신화🐰| 트럼프2020 (@shinhwalee_) November 3, 2020

This is getting really sad! — Scott W 🇺🇸 (@scooterew) November 3, 2020

Joe Biden says his childhood experience playing ball with black kids ‘was a great education […] like The Green Mile’

