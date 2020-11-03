And now, an important Election Day message from James Comey:

Vote for your country. pic.twitter.com/8OtM4cAyfk — James Comey (@Comey) November 3, 2020

Well then.

Remember when the media hailed this guy as a nonpartisan public servant beyond reproach, and they claimed that FBI agents were weeping in the hallways when he got fired? Never trust the media, folks. https://t.co/TxfDtx65vA — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 3, 2020

Yeah, we know. This is kind of the problem. pic.twitter.com/kPt3BG7LIx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2020

All the motivation you need to vote red right here. ⬇️ https://t.co/0vjtlKlNbQ — Daniel Ben Freeman (@DavarEchad) November 3, 2020

Did you think the country’s interests were synonymous with the Democratic party’s when you declined to charge Hillary Clinton for illegally removing classified information from secure channels? https://t.co/6mG4iiVBTf — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 3, 2020

"Vote for my only chance to avoid federal prison." https://t.co/z4D3GCXJxt — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 3, 2020

If this doesn't get Republicans to show up and vote for Trump, not sure what does. There is no justice in America until this man is in prison. https://t.co/4K2bMTR7dV — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) November 3, 2020

This dude is such an asshole. https://t.co/q9xNpfbARQ — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) November 3, 2020

And it’s not just the Right that thinks so:

Trying not to cost the democrats the election again? https://t.co/nlWh7USgx7 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 3, 2020

well well well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions https://t.co/5egJjgBk4P — Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) November 3, 2020

you're responsible for this, dude https://t.co/O3dJrXwTgi — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) November 3, 2020

If nobody minds, we’re just going to sit here and enjoy this brief but beautiful moment of national unity.

Nobody likes you https://t.co/MmfzGbRz4A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2020

Libs Cons

🤝

Dunking on Comey https://t.co/rraj0ggYG8 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 3, 2020

You love to see it.