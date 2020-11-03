Donald Trump must be defeated because America cannot stand for violent, hateful rhetoric.

Perhaps nobody understands that better than the Lincoln Project, who counts Stuart Stevens among their hallowed ranks:

Shoot the wounded. No mercy. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) November 4, 2020

Let’s hear it for civility! Show Trump how the Lincoln Project takes the high road!

What happened to you? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 4, 2020

Sounds pretty Trumpy to me. — Tuck Won Do (@Tuckwondo) November 4, 2020

So, you're worse than Trump — Clark Joseph Kent (@ClarkJosephKe13) November 4, 2020

When they turn into what they pretended to hate. https://t.co/VlUNaQUbRM — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020

Well, now’s as good a time as any to change their name to something more appropriate: