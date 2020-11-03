Donald Trump must be defeated because America cannot stand for violent, hateful rhetoric.

Perhaps nobody understands that better than the Lincoln Project, who counts Stuart Stevens among their hallowed ranks:

Let’s hear it for civility! Show Trump how the Lincoln Project takes the high road!

Well, now’s as good a time as any to change their name to something more appropriate:

