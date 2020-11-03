We’re not going to sit here and tell you who’s ultimately going to win this election, because we have no idea. But for what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s campaign doesn’t sound nearly as confident about his chances as they did before.

VIDEO – Symone Sanders: There Is a Path to 270 for Our Campaign Without Pennsylvania @SymoneDSanders https://t.co/d5EHn08Btc — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) November 3, 2020

Without Pennsylvania?

It’s not just Symone D. Sanders:

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon: "We continue to have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes" says they can win 270 even without PA and FL — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) November 3, 2020

Without Pennsylvania and Florida? Uh-oh …

It's only 12:30 and the Biden camp is already trying to find ways to win without the two most important states https://t.co/4j56Z3Q9DF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2020

Why are the democrats trying to find ways to 270? I thought this was going to be a Joe blowout? https://t.co/JLxyVRynPs — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) November 3, 2020

Wow they sound nervous https://t.co/nVwgfrInrV — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 3, 2020

Uh oh .. someone's in trouble https://t.co/turKnatNMz — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) November 3, 2020

This sure sounds a bit like being back on your heels. 🤞 https://t.co/G23p88D6SN — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) November 3, 2020

I wouldn't want my guy's campaign manager to be talking about pathways without PA and FL. https://t.co/up9j8OevHu — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) November 3, 2020