Cocaine Mitch McConnell is a beast.

Fox projects Mitch McConnell wins reelection against Amy McGrath. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 4, 2020

What a stunning turn of events.

But they gave Amy McGrath so much money!

Amy McGrath breaks a fundraising record in Kentucky, raising $36.8 million in the third quarter — twice as much as Mitch McConnell. https://t.co/anzXW35it6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 16, 2020

How could this have happened?

Democrats and their allies set fire to nearly $100 million in Kentucky only to watch Mitch McConnell beat Amy McGrath by double-digits. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

McConnell wins easily in #KYSen. May I remind you that Dems ran their hand-picked challenger who raised…nearly $90 million (!) in a lopsided losing effort. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 4, 2020

Well, at least it was an effort. Solid B+.

Mitch McConnell won and it wasn’t even close. https://t.co/OekaEU7Jbe — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) November 4, 2020

No. It wasn’t.

Congrats to Cocaine Mitch! pic.twitter.com/E2skowAeu2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 4, 2020

COCAINE — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 4, 2020

COCAINE MITCH MCCONNELL, GRIM REAPER AND APEX PREDATOR OF THE SENATE, FIRST OF HIS NAME. — kaitlin, pro-life queen (@thefactualprep) November 4, 2020

LONG MAY HE REIGN — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 4, 2020

Add McGrath’s to the throne of skulls. — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) November 4, 2020

That throne’s getting crowded.