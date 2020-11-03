Cocaine Mitch McConnell is a beast.

What a stunning turn of events.

But they gave Amy McGrath so much money!

Trending

How could this have happened?

Well, at least it was an effort. Solid B+.

No. It wasn’t.

That throne’s getting crowded.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy McGrathapex predatorCocaine MitchGrim ReaperKentuckyMitch McConnellSenate