North Carolina House hopeful Madison Cawthorn has won his race.

Is that the best thing he could tweet? Maybe not. But we’re pretty sure it doesn’t merit this response from Lincoln Project senior adviser for Veterans Affairs Fred Wellman:

Um …

His first tweet as a congressman-elect isn’t a great look, no. But you know what? Calling a congressman-elect a “f*cking piece of sh*t” and “Nazi sh*tstain” when your whole schtick is that you’re better than Donald Trump and Republicans because you’re civilized adults is an even worse look.

