North Carolina House hopeful Madison Cawthorn has won his race.

Cry more, lib. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

Is that the best thing he could tweet? Maybe not. But we’re pretty sure it doesn’t merit this response from Lincoln Project senior adviser for Veterans Affairs Fred Wellman:

Um …

No we are against racists and liars. You think his first tweet as a Congressman elect is appropriate? — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) November 4, 2020

His first tweet as a congressman-elect isn’t a great look, no. But you know what? Calling a congressman-elect a “f*cking piece of sh*t” and “Nazi sh*tstain” when your whole schtick is that you’re better than Donald Trump and Republicans because you’re civilized adults is an even worse look.

The Lincoln Project is handling democracy *so well.* pic.twitter.com/KOr1THvo4i — kaitlin, pro-life queen (@thefactualprep) November 4, 2020

I bet this is good for another $100k from your Democrat donors. Maybe they could get you guys to scrawl stuff like this in bathroom stalls, you'd probably sway more voters that way https://t.co/Bp8vxRc8Oa — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 4, 2020