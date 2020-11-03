Despite all the lids his team has called, campaigning really seems to be taking its toll on Joe Biden.

In Delaware today, Biden mixed up his granddaughters Natalie and Finnegan, introduced one of them as his late son Beau Biden, and thanked voters for electing Beau Biden to the Senate, despite the fact that they did no such thing.

And then there was this:

Biden: "I had a job with a nice country club kind of pool as a lifeguard .. I played ball with a lot of great black athletes but I didn’t know them. I mean, we knew each other. They were friends. But I didn’t know them. And it was a great education. It was like the Green Mile." pic.twitter.com/l5CeRN9Lue — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?

Yikes. — Mallard von Duckworth (@k_man100) November 3, 2020

Uhhh is he comparing his interactions with black people to Green Mile, which is a movie about a white prison guard and a black death row inmate with supernatural abilities https://t.co/zAcNFlYQGJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 3, 2020

Is Joe Biden saying he killed a dude with an electric chair after the guy healed his bladder problems? https://t.co/CbppauUeZJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2020

My god this is no longer amusing. This is now a 15 car pileup on the expressway with news choppers overhead. — Frank Minniti II (@MinnitiFrank) November 3, 2020

At the risk of sounding like a broken record:

This is just sad. — Off The Deep End (@GypsyGentry) November 3, 2020

It really is.