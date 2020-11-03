Donald Trump’s projected victory in Florida will be due in no small part to Cuban Americans voting Republican. And, as we know, if you’re a minority who votes Republican, you surrender your minority status.

That’s right, folks. It’s our old friend Nikole Hannah-Jones to explain to us why those pesky Latinos are the way they are:

Definitely. Because she’s a journalist, don’t you know:

*Except for the scholars who pointed out all the flaws in her magnum opus.

Anyway, if Nikole Hannah-Jones is a journalist, it’s only if “journalist” is being used as a pejorative.

She is, however, a flaming racist.

