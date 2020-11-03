Donald Trump’s projected victory in Florida will be due in no small part to Cuban Americans voting Republican. And, as we know, if you’re a minority who votes Republican, you surrender your minority status.

“Latinos are stupid” is definitely the way to go here. pic.twitter.com/lItgOazyWi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020

“Latinos are ackshually white” is also an effective outreach method:

The "Cuban Vote" is not the "Latino Vote." Cubans have been sold a narrative that they have a guaranteed path to whiteness, and many will sell out every other minority to get it. Trump's appeal is the appeal of white supremacy. — Andrea L. Pino-Silva (@andreactually) November 4, 2020

Effective … and popular:

It's that or "Latinos are white" pic.twitter.com/kjkeT54Nru — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) November 4, 2020

That’s right, folks. It’s our old friend Nikole Hannah-Jones to explain to us why those pesky Latinos are the way they are:

One day after this election is over I am going to write a piece about how Latino is a contrived ethnic category that artificially lumps white Cubans with Black Puerto Ricans and Indigenous Guatemalans and helps explains why Latinos support Trump at the second highest rate. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 4, 2020

People are consistently surprised by how Latinos trail only white voters in their support for Trump, but this is simply an unsophisticated understanding of the Latino as a category created by white po. Do white Cubans as a group identify naturally identify w Mexicans in camps? — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 4, 2020

I’ve studied and traveled to Cuba, the DR and Brazil, and trust me, all these former slave societies suffer racial divisions and racial hierarchies based on whiteness but when they come to the US we suddenly tell them they are all part of a single “minority” group. Nope. pic.twitter.com/cmzeiJ9771 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 4, 2020

Welp.

Oh thank God, the take we have all been waiting for https://t.co/kpue75FznM — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 4, 2020

The 2020 Project https://t.co/Q0VbBQIWYT — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 4, 2020

Better make shelf space for another Pulitzer. pic.twitter.com/BXlN1dlkeu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 4, 2020

Definitely. Because she’s a journalist, don’t you know:

I’m a journalist. It’s actually my job to write. If you’ve ever bothered to read me you’d know all of my work relies on and cites scholars and their work. Thanks. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 4, 2020

*Except for the scholars who pointed out all the flaws in her magnum opus.

Anyway, if Nikole Hannah-Jones is a journalist, it’s only if “journalist” is being used as a pejorative.

She is, however, a flaming racist.

Wooooo! Here comes some racism! https://t.co/GV50QsqMNF — An Unforgiving Meat (@monkeyboy100001) November 4, 2020

So, the NYT recently did a lot of racial categorization in which Arab Christians were deemed white, and Arab Muslims non-white. Is there a similar "escaped from communism" card that makes Hispanics white? https://t.co/0ponzn2rST — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) November 4, 2020