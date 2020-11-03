Because Election Day isn’t insane enough, Nancy Pelosi and the DCCC held a Zoom call.

Speaker Pelosi/DCCC Chair Bustos holding election day zoom call. Bustos walking through DCCC's key to success: "We had to tune out twitter so that we could keep our focus on every day people." I, too, would often like to tune out twitter. — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 3, 2020

If only we could tune out Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi says Trump has a "deadly contempt for science" and then described Amy Coney Barrett as an "illegitimate Supreme Court justice." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 3, 2020

Say what, now?

Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate, “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 3, 2020

Because of course she did:

Watch Speaker Pelosi call Amy Coney Barrett "an illegitimate Supreme Court justice."pic.twitter.com/3pHPs82hI9 — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020

Ugh.

Disgraceful. How can she say that? — www.readytoregister.org (@JWBritten) November 3, 2020

Well, she’s Nancy Pelosi. And she says things like that all the time.

the "please save my norms" crowd won't say shit about it. https://t.co/il1J8e8tqe — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 3, 2020

Tell me again who is "threatening the foundations of our Democracy?" https://t.co/H6vml0m4ee — Allen Fuller (@allenfuller) November 3, 2020

It's always facisnanting to watch how much Dems hate the constitution They hate how much it limits their power to control every aspect of your life https://t.co/zK0c1Srqac — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) November 3, 2020

Absolute nonsense. Then Pelosi is an illegitimate Speaker of the House. Now what… https://t.co/4RN9QRyA29 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 3, 2020

There is no question that Nancy Pelosi is one of the most unserious and dishonest 2020 figures. https://t.co/6dJXqeMsRD — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 3, 2020

Not just 2020 figures; she’s been this way for years. And she shows no signs of stopping.