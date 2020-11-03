Because Election Day isn’t insane enough, Nancy Pelosi and the DCCC held a Zoom call.
Speaker Pelosi/DCCC Chair Bustos holding election day zoom call.
Bustos walking through DCCC's key to success:
"We had to tune out twitter so that we could keep our focus on every day people."
I, too, would often like to tune out twitter.
If only we could tune out Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi says Trump has a "deadly contempt for science" and then described Amy Coney Barrett as an "illegitimate Supreme Court justice."
Say what, now?
Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Senate, “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.”
Because of course she did:
Watch Speaker Pelosi call Amy Coney Barrett "an illegitimate Supreme Court justice."pic.twitter.com/3pHPs82hI9
Ugh.
Disgraceful. How can she say that?
Well, she’s Nancy Pelosi. And she says things like that all the time.
norms https://t.co/TYxO60G8x8
the "please save my norms" crowd won't say shit about it. https://t.co/il1J8e8tqe
Tell me again who is "threatening the foundations of our Democracy?" https://t.co/H6vml0m4ee
It's always facisnanting to watch how much Dems hate the constitution
They hate how much it limits their power to control every aspect of your life https://t.co/zK0c1Srqac
Absolute nonsense. Then Pelosi is an illegitimate Speaker of the House.
Now what… https://t.co/4RN9QRyA29
There is no question that Nancy Pelosi is one of the most unserious and dishonest 2020 figures. https://t.co/6dJXqeMsRD
Not just 2020 figures; she’s been this way for years. And she shows no signs of stopping.
The hideousness of Nancy Pelosi is revealed every passing day in evermore grotesque ways. https://t.co/tLE5UYpR5T
