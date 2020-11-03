The final numbers aren’t in yet, but for what it’s worth, the Young Turks are not handling things well so far.

guys the young turks are having an absolute meltdown right now — Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) November 4, 2020

LMAO the young turks are having an absolute meltdown right now. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 4, 2020

It’s a scene, man:

.@cenkuygur is starting to have a night pic.twitter.com/QoB8w4JWgX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020

Cenk now going on a rampage over Dems treating @BarackObama as their patron saint pic.twitter.com/7LiNUJ1WVR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2020

The Young Turks on YouTube having a massive woke meltdown right now h/t: @willchamberlain pic.twitter.com/WbmwTlzGPi — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) November 4, 2020

Maybe Donald Trump will win. Maybe Joe Biden will win. We don’t know.

But one thing’s for sure: we will never not enjoy watching Cenk Uygur and the Young Turks throw a tantrum.

OMG, I might have to watch that 2016 highlight reel again… — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 4, 2020

This could be the worst thing to happen to the Young Turks since the Armenian Genocide — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 4, 2020

Ouch.