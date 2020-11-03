Decision Desk HQ is projecting a Trump victory in Florida. If that’s indeed the case, it’s likely due in part to a solid Republican turnout among Cuban Americans.

And that’s just not sitting well with Community Justice Action Fund comms director and proud “queer Cubana” Andrea L. Pino-Silva:

The "Cuban Vote" is not the "Latino Vote." Cubans have been sold a narrative that they have a guaranteed path to whiteness, and many will sell out every other minority to get it. Trump's appeal is the appeal of white supremacy. — Andrea L. Pino-Silva (@andreactually) November 4, 2020

Screenshotted for your pleasure:

Oh.

gotta love takes like this https://t.co/o8dHIkzxub — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) November 4, 2020

Ah yes, the old "Cubans are really white supremacists" take. https://t.co/ikqmJTcX6q — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 4, 2020

Damn, you’re racist. Lol. — An Unforgiving Meat (@monkeyboy100001) November 4, 2020

False consciousness arguments–*THESE non-whites are too dumb to know what's in their interest*–are the most revealing. https://t.co/rZjLZNeYpb — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) November 4, 2020

Scratch a lefty, find a racist. Like clockwork.