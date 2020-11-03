Decision Desk HQ is projecting a Trump victory in Florida. If that’s indeed the case, it’s likely due in part to a solid Republican turnout among Cuban Americans.

And that’s just not sitting well with Community Justice Action Fund comms director and proud “queer Cubana” Andrea L. Pino-Silva:

Screenshotted for your pleasure:

Oh.

Scratch a lefty, find a racist. Like clockwork.

