Business owners are boarding up their doors and windows in anticipation of violence … and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault!

Just ask Squad member Ayanna Pressley:

Yes, it’s because of Donald Trump that Democratic city leaders have let violence go unchecked for months now. It’s because of Donald Trump that these same leaders have left law enforcement with their hands tied. It’s because of Donald Trump that Trump supporters have been beaten and/or murdered by leftist thugs claiming to fight for social justice.

Nope.

We’re so sick of Democratic politicians like Ayanna Pressley repeatedly encouraging civil unrest and violence and then turning around and blaming Trump for it.

Tags: Ayanna Pressleyboarded upDemocratsDonald Trumpriotingunrestviolencewhite supremacists