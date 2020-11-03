Business owners are boarding up their doors and windows in anticipation of violence … and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault!

Just ask Squad member Ayanna Pressley:

.@AyannaPressley: Today is “the most consequential” election in “our nation’s history.” Possible unrest is "the consequence of four years under Donald Trump, who has with his hateful rhetoric emboldened division and emboldened white supremacists." pic.twitter.com/l12DGljNc0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2020

Yes, it’s because of Donald Trump that Democratic city leaders have let violence go unchecked for months now. It’s because of Donald Trump that these same leaders have left law enforcement with their hands tied. It’s because of Donald Trump that Trump supporters have been beaten and/or murdered by leftist thugs claiming to fight for social justice.

No one is boarding up their store for fear of Trump supporters rioting. — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) November 3, 2020

Nope.

We’re so sick of Democratic politicians like Ayanna Pressley repeatedly encouraging civil unrest and violence and then turning around and blaming Trump for it.

What an outright lie — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) November 3, 2020