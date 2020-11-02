Late last week, NBC News shared a bombshell piece thoroughly debunking the stories concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop.

No, not debunking those stories … debunking a completely different one that almost no one had ever heard of.

A 64-page document asserting an elaborate conspiracy theory involving Joe Biden's son and business in China, that was later disseminated by close associates of President Trump, appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm." (1/8) #NBCNewsThreads https://t.co/9HcZ6dyhCR — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 29, 2020

Why was NBC News all over that story instead of the ones suggesting that Hunter Biden had cozy relationships with foreign business interests that his father and those foreign business interests mutually benefited from said cozy relationships?

Well, it turns out there’s a very good explanation:

Why isn't the media reporting on the Hunter emails? We can't be sure they haven't been doctored. What's been out so far doesn't prove wrongdoing. The Hunter influence peddling story has been well told. Trump's family is accused of worse ethical breaches. https://t.co/neQJpijhbY — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 30, 2020

In other words: LOOK AT THAT SQUIRREL OVER THERE!

But just as NBC News incorrectly assumed that they’d put any concerns about Biden family corruption to rest by debunking a little-known conspiracy theory, they also incorrectly assumed that no one would catch a very interesting detail included in their justification for ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop stories.

And maybe a lot of people didn’t catch it. But the New York Post’s Jon Levine did:

NBC News wrote a lengthy piece about how they couldn't do any reporting into Hunter Biden's laptop and they accidentally revealed the existence of a second laptop seized by the feds in February. https://t.co/hP5ijbWc63 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 1, 2020

They buried that revelation at the bottom, but it’s there:

Of course since the primary object of this piece is to whine — this significant news is buried at the VERY BOTTOM of the storyhttps://t.co/hP5ijbWc63 pic.twitter.com/dI7bHc1zhx — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 1, 2020

Will NBC News follow this up with another squirrel sighting?

If I had a dollar for every laptop Hunter Biden has lost… — @amuse (@amuse) November 1, 2020

Now, for what it’s worth, the Daily Beast noted the other laptop in an article last month, so NBC News themselves didn’t reveal its existence:

The existence of this laptop was revealed in @thedailybeast a week earlier, for the record https://t.co/d24F7XFNl0 https://t.co/76GwsLOvRM — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 1, 2020

And if that laptop isn’t pertinent to the issues surrounding the one that the New York Post has been reporting on, the purported second laptop likely isn’t a whole ‘nother anti-Hunter-Biden bombshell.

But it doesn’t say much for NBC News’ journalistic thoroughness that they don’t seem all that interested in any of this stuff.