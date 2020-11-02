Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro seems very confident about how this election is going to go:

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Well, in that case, Pennsylvania should just go ahead and give its electoral votes to Joe Biden. No point in even holding the election there anymore.

What a remarkable statement. https://t.co/yx8uYF8Y4N — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) November 2, 2020

Sitting Pennsylvania attorney general is guaranteeing that Trump will lose his state. Nothing to see here! https://t.co/EGXxTJT9qR — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) November 2, 2020

The attorney general of pennsylvania is calling election results before election day Very normal. No rigging going on here. https://t.co/kWkFF7LtOr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 2, 2020

This is fine! Everything is fine!

That’s because it’s really shady.

I don't see deciding "Trump is going to lose" here pic.twitter.com/zVug5a7eDg — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) November 2, 2020

Evidently Josh Shapiro has taken it upon himself to add that to the job description.

Strange to see a state AG predicting a presidential election the day before it happens. https://t.co/QIynZE3HsD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 2, 2020

Pennsylvania Attorney General already knows how many votes Trump will get? https://t.co/DikuQs5F2y — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 2, 2020

Before a single vote has been counted, Pennsylvania’s Democrat Attorney General is declaring that Biden has already won and promising to litigate the state into Biden’s corner. https://t.co/JhZ8EVpXhk — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 2, 2020

Does anyone know why a sitting Attorney General in a swing state is assuring us Trump will lose his state tomorrow “If all the votes are added up…”?! Does he know or is he planning something we’re clueless about? And then they wonder why POTUS wants to send his lawyers in? https://t.co/ig70XudwBD — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 2, 2020

This is at the very least egregiously unethical behavior by the AG of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/QIynZE3HsD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 2, 2020

This tweet is from the sitting Attorney General of Pennsylvania. Scary stuff! https://t.co/JLA8bZk5Gz — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 2, 2020

Is it scary enough for at least Twitter to take action?

I was told that twitter was going to ban accounts who declared winners before the races were officially called by approved media https://t.co/qrgTOJA86H — VJ Maxwell (@vortmax79) November 2, 2020

Perhaps the Attorney General of a major battleground state shouldn't be calling the election the day before Election Day? This is incredibly irresponsible. @TwitterSupport is this consistent with your new policies? https://t.co/6XgWdkijDp — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2020

Stay tuned.