We’ve seen plenty of hot takes about how Donald Trump is the second coming of Adolf Hitler, but this one from Dr. Bandy X Lee — who often weighs in on Donald Trump’s mental health on CNN and MSNBC — is in a class of its own:

CNN and MSNBC's favorite "resistance" mental health expert has some thoughts on adolf hitler. pic.twitter.com/bCq2M9YzxC — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 2, 2020

Is that a hot take, or is that a hot take?

this is literally a “at least the trains ran on time” take pic.twitter.com/Ndr9kHiDSt — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 2, 2020

@dril must be beaming right now:

Wow. Just … wow.

deleted [within seconds after being nominated], but the List comes for all, @BandyXLee1. ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ceCDegUS3T — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 2, 2020

The List was made for people like Bandy X Lee. Who, by the way, is not just your average doctor:

"President of the World Mental Health Coalition" https://t.co/MucrZuxlMD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 2, 2020

The world’s mental health is in big trouble if she’s running the show.

This is how broken the brains of Liberals are Holy shit https://t.co/WdlMKf2COv — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 2, 2020

You people were just missing her point:

Okay, I have taken it down, since it has upset so many people and was not provoking thought but the opposite. Of note, my statement was about how little Donald Trump believes he needs to do to retain his followership, NOT to minimize Adolf Hitler’s atrocities. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) November 2, 2020

But you did. — Jill Levy. (@388shark) November 2, 2020

This is how you took it, not how I meant it. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) November 2, 2020

It’s your fault for assuming that Dr. Lee was minimizing Hitler’s atrocities when she minimized Hitler’s atrocities!

If we cannot look at parallels in history and learn from them, we are truly poised to repeat it. I say so in heartbreak for the 11+ million lives lost, not in their minimization (currently, we are looking at 7 billion at risk, without exaggeration if we soberly thought of it). — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) November 2, 2020

Bandy.

What did you expect, when you invoke the name? — Yes We Can (@YesWeCa37213657) November 2, 2020

A refusal to make comparisons has been a problem, when they have such similarities. Donald Trump’s death toll is now higher than Hitler’s at the same period. — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) November 2, 2020

Don’t do this. Oh, wait. You already did.

“My nuanced, thought-provoking exercise of saying someone I disagree with is worse than Hitler has upset people.” https://t.co/a5fKss5ZxP — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 2, 2020

Oh well. At least “most of” her fellow serious thinkers out there understood her:

I know most of you understood, and I appreciate it! — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) November 2, 2020

We’d like to know who “understood” so we can make sure to never take anything they say seriously.

hall of fame material here, folks. pic.twitter.com/CUuiYWyCts — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 2, 2020

Just incredible stuff here…my god. pic.twitter.com/Hq2QcMiuzN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 2, 2020

Words can't express how broken the libs are https://t.co/IoPgAiBbFE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 2, 2020