It would be easy for us to sit here and laugh at Joe Biden yelling and stumbling over his words here, but we can’t quite bring ourselves to do it. Because the Biden campaign seems to have officially crossed into just exploitation-of-an-old-man territory.

Watch this footage from Joe Biden’s campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, today, and tell us that Joe Biden is up to campaigning and governing as POTUS:

Biden’s really slurring his way through his final pitch in Cleveland. Still waiting for the first clearly articulated sentence. pic.twitter.com/M2zztYnubc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 2, 2020

FYI: Beau Biden won the “the cospickus service medal" pic.twitter.com/dH3vUYuBTt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 2, 2020

Biden’s a helluva closer pic.twitter.com/jqWNVKUH1H — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 2, 2020

We’re only spectators, but we feel comfortable saying that if we were Joe Biden’s family, we wouldn’t continue to parade him out there like this. The fact that they do suggests that their lust for power is stronger than their love for Biden.

And shame on Kamala Harris for letting her own lust for power matter more to her than whatever remaining shred of basic human decency she had left.