Yesterday, Wolf Blitzer lamented the sight of boarded-up buildings in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere around the country:

I never thought I would see so many buildings here in the nation’s capital boarded-up on the eve of a presidential election in anticipation of possible unrest. And it’s not just in DC. It’s happening in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country. So sad! pic.twitter.com/fmPnUBbr8T — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) November 1, 2020

So sad, indeed! And what does it say about the state of our country?

Former counsel to President Nixon and Watergate hero — and CNN contributor — John Dean is asking that very question:

What does it say about the USA under Trump when we have to board-up and employ extra security for commercial areas on election day? — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) November 2, 2020

Can anyone help him out?

It says that people who condone violence because they don't like Trump are douchebags https://t.co/6CWVYuIKEu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 2, 2020

It says that you people are complete lunatics. https://t.co/29ZIj8EisG — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) November 2, 2020

It says that the other side is filled by a bunch of immature jackasses who throw tantrums and break things when they don't get their way. https://t.co/0VMWtdaati — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) November 2, 2020

That his opponents are so childish, self-righteous, and self-absorbed that they constitute a threat to the president, local businesses, and everyone else. https://t.co/LPHc3dDmHq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 2, 2020

It says that tacit endorsements by the media and Democrats of the violence being committed by those who oppose Trump has led us to this point.#VoteRedLikeYourLifeDependsOnIt #Elections2020 https://t.co/5QWGWbOgM5 — Jehu Silvers (@JehutheKing) November 2, 2020

It says the people who oppose @realDonaldTrump will act like petulant children if he wins and are willing to employ violent tactics that no political party since the Democrats in 1860 were willing to employ. https://t.co/B84LXSg1yN — J. Christian Adams (@ElectionLawCtr) November 2, 2020

Umm, no one is worried about right-wing violence if Trump loses, John. The sole reason businesses need to board up is because the Left can’t be trusted to accept the election results like mature adults. https://t.co/ODZreq3HcA — Henry (@HMSPitts) November 2, 2020

It says leftists are violent. https://t.co/eFisAbomi4 — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 2, 2020

It says that the Left is dangerous and should never be given power again. We shouldn't have to board up anything in case one side loses an election. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 2, 2020

Hope that clears things up for him a little.