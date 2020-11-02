Yesterday, Wolf Blitzer lamented the sight of boarded-up buildings in Washington, D.C., and elsewhere around the country:

So sad, indeed! And what does it say about the state of our country?

Former counsel to President Nixon and Watergate hero — and CNN contributor — John Dean is asking that very question:

Can anyone help him out?

Hope that clears things up for him a little.

