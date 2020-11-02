Remember David Leavitt? He’s the “award-winning multimedia journalist” who thinks deadly explosions at concerts make for great comedic fodder and calls cops on Target managers who won’t sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny.

David’s grown a lot since the toothbrush days.

As Twitchy told you, some lefties got pretty pissed off at tweeter Diana S. Fleischman for posting this:

But David took it especially hard:

David could sure use a toothbrush right about now to clean that dirty mouth of his.

Next time, David should try keeping his thoughts to himself.

