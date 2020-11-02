Remember David Leavitt? He’s the “award-winning multimedia journalist” who thinks deadly explosions at concerts make for great comedic fodder and calls cops on Target managers who won’t sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny.

Believe it or not, the Target Toothbrush saga happened earlier this year. https://t.co/DI7BemXC7K pic.twitter.com/b9keqwamBg — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 2, 2020

David’s grown a lot since the toothbrush days.

As Twitchy told you, some lefties got pretty pissed off at tweeter Diana S. Fleischman for posting this:

But David took it especially hard:

David could sure use a toothbrush right about now to clean that dirty mouth of his.

This is unhinged https://t.co/sdp4Zi5Es0 — Peter Whittle AM (@prwhittle) November 2, 2020

Because trying to Twitter-shame a Target employee for not selling him an electric toothbrush wasn't enough to show what a huge douche this guy is https://t.co/PZASznQ5nQ — Rufus T. Firefly 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) November 2, 2020

The guy who dunked on terrorist attack victims at an Ariana Grande concert, mocked Anthony Bourdain after he died by suicide, and once tweeted about calling the police on a target employee over the price of a toothbrush has some thoughts on "human decency." hahaha. https://t.co/TSJY1gzFEy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 2, 2020

Next time, David should try keeping his thoughts to himself.