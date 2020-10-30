Don’t worry, guys. CNN’s Jake Tapper isn’t letting up on Twitter’s campaign to suppress the New York Post:

OK, NY Post. Now you know what to do. Just listen to Jake and this can all go away.

Hey, here’s a thought: maybe Twitter can just unlock the NY Post’s account since they have repeatedly failed to demonstrate that the NY Post did anything wrong.

Trending

There you go.

Now why would he want to ask a question like that?

He knows.

Much easier to go after the NY Post for reporting an inconvenient narrative than to stand up for the press freedom you so often claim you stand up for.

Hey, if that’s what it takes to prop up Joe Biden …

Oh well. He had a good run.

In any event, at least Tapper’s faux journalist bravery explains a few things.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hunter Bidenjake tapperNew York Postsuppressiontwitter