Don’t worry, guys. CNN’s Jake Tapper isn’t letting up on Twitter’s campaign to suppress the New York Post:

Since twitter has locked out the NYPost for violating rules that no longer stand as rules (but twitter won't revisit past enforcement decisions) the NY Post COULD end this standoff by deleting the tweets that broke the rules (thus unlocking its account) then tweet them out again — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

2/ I asked a twitter exec if this was possible, he said yes and it would end the whole thing. Probably take 15 seconds. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

3/ And yes twitter could end this immediately as well given that these rules are no longer rules. I’m just suggesting a possible way to end this. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1ZfV8E45dS — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2020

OK, NY Post. Now you know what to do. Just listen to Jake and this can all go away.

Just admit you were wrong (they weren’t) and we’ll let you back in. https://t.co/CrjWwkv9UY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2020

"You were punished unjustly. Why won't you just give in?" https://t.co/x94EXjgvuy — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 30, 2020

just sign the confession. https://t.co/yBTqbhEsed — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 30, 2020

“Why do you keep hitting yourself?” https://t.co/I7zoxBZJY9 — Craigé Schmuckatelli (@CraigR3521) October 30, 2020

Hey, here’s a thought: maybe Twitter can just unlock the NY Post’s account since they have repeatedly failed to demonstrate that the NY Post did anything wrong.

How about instead of that, Twitter just reactivates the account? https://t.co/d1hBD1drOF — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 30, 2020

Would take less than 15 seconds for twitter to just unlock the account but there you go https://t.co/UMT3Oe69fD — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 30, 2020

There you go.

Why is Twitter pretending to be some giant bureaucracy they have no control over? https://t.co/fYgGvIu4eX — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) October 30, 2020

Twitter could delete the tweets themselves and lift the ban. Ask why they aren’t doing it. https://t.co/zJC9nmnuA3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2020

Now why would he want to ask a question like that?

Why won't they do that, Jake? (He knows why they won't do that.) https://t.co/x94EXjgvuy — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 30, 2020

He knows.

Amazing how these people just purposely ignore that hunter biden as been under federal investigation for money laundering since 2019 https://t.co/tUB9P9DW1t — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 30, 2020

Much easier to go after the NY Post for reporting an inconvenient narrative than to stand up for the press freedom you so often claim you stand up for.

But the thing is, @jack has straight up acknowledged that @Twitter's old rules were "wrong," not just that they decided to change them but they were really fine. Why continue a penalty for a violation of a rule that you've admitted was wrong to begin with?https://t.co/VLYCSu3g44 https://t.co/iS0xinuHr9 pic.twitter.com/FRSExknLWi — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 30, 2020

As a kid I endured a lot of racial abuse & no one helped or stood up for me. As an adult I'm now annoyingly stubborn about refusing to back down in the face of bullies. I get why @nypost won't back down. They did nothing wrong&they're being bullied https://t.co/LXHgOM8IWj — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) October 30, 2020

Why should they delete a story that is true? Would you? https://t.co/6EvcQRssGS — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 30, 2020

Hey, if that’s what it takes to prop up Joe Biden …

This feels like a great time for CNN and fellow journalists to stand up against Twitter for its suppression of news. cc: @oliverdarcy @brianstelter @Acosta https://t.co/jP0jQBXCqO — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 30, 2020

The war on media is internal: Tapper encourages the press to give in to censorship. https://t.co/rJU3UQrjuT — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 30, 2020

They shouldn't HAVE to. I'd think as a "journalist" you'd be more upset by Twitter's censorship of a totally legitimate news story. Then again, you and CNN are actively doing the same thing…..https://t.co/GKI1Sx5me0 — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) October 30, 2020

Twitter is the one who screwed up by falsely locking the NY Post who never violated their TOS (the emails weren't hacked). So stop repeating that lie, Jake. Twitter should simply unlock the NY Post's account. They have the ability to do this right now. https://t.co/j8MIO06vxH — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 30, 2020

CNN's most precious flower favors compelled speech on the part of @nypost. Very telling. https://t.co/QUM3wNBtlo — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 30, 2020

It's extortion. You aren't reversing your policy if you keep enforcing it on past 'violators' and so we know that it is complete garbage. Also, where is your buddy Jim Acosta to scream 'persecution of the press' and shit. https://t.co/MPuGi6szHQ — I miss hockey 💕💕 (@Oenonewept) October 30, 2020

You must comply! Way to stick up for freedom of press, Jake. https://t.co/nKBgjoLVPQ — He’s not the Messiah, he’s a very naughty boy (@mdrache) October 30, 2020

Way to stand in solidarity with your fellow journalists, Jake. Way to stand up for press freedom. Inspiring. https://t.co/JbZf9AaQUp — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 30, 2020

Oh well. He had a good run.

Or since the rules exist, Twitter could just unlock the account. But then the show trial/admit your crime so you can be forgiven wouldn't be a thing, so I guess that's why you're not in favor of it. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 30, 2020

In any event, at least Tapper’s faux journalist bravery explains a few things.

amusing how quickly the “we are not the enemy, GOOD SIR” routine drops and for whom. an entire newsroom being locked out over capricious enforcement of the rules is apparently just a “gee whiz, do what they say” situation. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 30, 2020

Or maybe another way to end this is for you and other journalists to put pressure on Twitter like you’ve all banded together over mean Drumpf tweets for four years. Telling you won’t do that either. https://t.co/Sa8tDvdT3L — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2020