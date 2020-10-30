Well, this is interesting … apparently über-progressive Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna sent an email earlier today to Tony Bobulinski. Fox News’ John Roberts shared it, and it’s … not what you might expect:

Email this morning from @RoKhanna to Tony Bobulinski. The redactions are mine pic.twitter.com/EA2bsusSJY — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 30, 2020

Dude.

.@RoKhanna to Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski — who has apparently donated to him in the past. “I also have made it clear that I do not think you are a Russian agent. I will continue to make that statement to any media that asks.” https://t.co/JkLA1em9Og — Tobias Hoonhout (@TJHoonhout) October 30, 2020

Quite the twist.

Well this is a plot twist I didn’t anticipate. https://t.co/kuwsU4vw2L — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) October 30, 2020

Yeah, consider our eyebrows officially raised.

This email from Ro Khanna says that he gave an on the record statement to @nytimes vouching for Tony Bobulinski. Why didn’t the NYT report this? https://t.co/QaE86AOa6n — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 30, 2020

Fair question, though it’s possible that they’re working on an upcoming piece.

Something tells us that you’ll want to stay tuned no matter what.

Editor’s note: Roberts deleted his initial tweet and replaced it with one featuring a slightly more redacted version of the email. We have replaced his original deleted tweet with the updated one.