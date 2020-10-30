Yesterday, journalist Glenn Greenwald resigned from The Intercept — the media outlet he co-founded — after editors censored his article for being critical of Joe Biden.

Greenwald announced that he’d be publishing his work at Substack, where fellow unwoke rogue journalist Matt Taibbi also publishes:

And for what it’s worth, MSNBC sweater-cryer Chris Hayes wasn’t all that impressed with Greenwald’s display of genuine journalistic backbone:

Well, for what it’s worth, Greenwald wasn’t all that impressed with Hayes’ sneering smugness.

Trending

So he let him have it. He let him have it good:

Whew! We felt that mic drop all the way from here.

Same.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffAmy KlobucharChinaChristopher HitchensGlenn GreenwaldMSNBCSubstackThe Interceptwoke mobs