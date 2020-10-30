Yesterday, journalist Glenn Greenwald resigned from The Intercept — the media outlet he co-founded — after editors censored his article for being critical of Joe Biden.

Greenwald announced that he’d be publishing his work at Substack, where fellow unwoke rogue journalist Matt Taibbi also publishes:

"But the pathologies, illiberalism, and repressive mentality that led to the bizarre spectacle of my being censored by my own media outlet are ones that are not unique to The Intercept." I'll be doing my journalism at Substack for now. Subscribe here:https://t.co/dZrlYGfEBf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 29, 2020

And for what it’s worth, MSNBC sweater-cryer Chris Hayes wasn’t all that impressed with Greenwald’s display of genuine journalistic backbone:

If Hitchens had lived he’d be making a $1 million dollars a year on substack writing exclusively about woke mobs and why the US must got to war with China. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2020

Well, for what it’s worth, Greenwald wasn’t all that impressed with Hayes’ sneering smugness.

So he let him have it. He let him have it good:

That's about 1/5 of what you're making — not from individuals but from a huge corporation — for giggling every night in reverence for Amy Klobuchar and Adam Schiff. So in comparison it seems a bit more noble. https://t.co/vJxvYycG9k — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 30, 2020

Whew! We felt that mic drop all the way from here.

Savage Glenn — spooky mulder 🕊 (@gaybbyoda) October 30, 2020

Get Chris some aloe Vera for that one — Frederick Exeley (@FExeley) October 30, 2020

Lolol. Enjoying This whole day immensely. pic.twitter.com/ial2o86ph0 — JB (@Brocktooon) October 30, 2020

Same.