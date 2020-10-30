The politicized life is not an easy one. But it’s the life Don Lemon has chosen, and he’s had to make sacrifices accordingly:
CNN’s @donlemon: "I have many people who I love in my life … There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to [Trump]. If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms” pic.twitter.com/eLsVX1qAdD
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020
Don needs to let them hit rock-bottom and realize their mistake. Until they do, his friends are cut off. And they’re definitely worse off for it. You know, because Don Lemon is such a great guy.
The moral superiority is inspiring.
— The Real Bill (@OGBillyBaroo) October 30, 2020
We’re so inspired. Aren’t you?
Arrogance. “I shall grant audience to those that are worthy of my presence in their lives.”
— Truth Be Told 🔨 (@switchparadigm) October 30, 2020
We should all be so lucky as to have an audience with Don Lemon.
Don Lemon only has the best friends. pic.twitter.com/6FAXD7mYXC
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 30, 2020
Yeah I got a feeling when Demented Don cut them out of his life they were the winners of that transaction.
— Doug Wilkins (@zumadawg) October 30, 2020
I guess they cancel culture their friends too! Sounds like a winner to have as a friend…
— Carola Russell (@carolarussell) October 30, 2020
Exit reminder for Don Lemon — and for anyone else who is so consumed by partisan politics that they’re willing to cast aside their loved ones:
If you are picking your friends based on who they vote for you are a fundamentally bad person. https://t.co/FYzPX5THMB
— Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) October 30, 2020