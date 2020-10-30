The politicized life is not an easy one. But it’s the life Don Lemon has chosen, and he’s had to make sacrifices accordingly:

CNN’s @donlemon: "I have many people who I love in my life … There are a lot of friends I had to really get rid of because they are so non-sensical when it comes to [Trump]. If they’re willing to come back and willing to live in reality, then I will welcome them with open arms” pic.twitter.com/eLsVX1qAdD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 30, 2020

Don needs to let them hit rock-bottom and realize their mistake. Until they do, his friends are cut off. And they’re definitely worse off for it. You know, because Don Lemon is such a great guy.

The moral superiority is inspiring. — The Real Bill (@OGBillyBaroo) October 30, 2020

We’re so inspired. Aren’t you?

Arrogance. “I shall grant audience to those that are worthy of my presence in their lives.” — Truth Be Told 🔨 (@switchparadigm) October 30, 2020

We should all be so lucky as to have an audience with Don Lemon.

Don Lemon only has the best friends. pic.twitter.com/6FAXD7mYXC — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 30, 2020

Yeah I got a feeling when Demented Don cut them out of his life they were the winners of that transaction. — Doug Wilkins (@zumadawg) October 30, 2020

I guess they cancel culture their friends too! Sounds like a winner to have as a friend… — Carola Russell (@carolarussell) October 30, 2020

Exit reminder for Don Lemon — and for anyone else who is so consumed by partisan politics that they’re willing to cast aside their loved ones: