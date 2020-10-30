Team Biden is obviously very confident in Joe Biden’s chances in Michigan next week, which is why they’re bringing in Barack Obama.
Michigan GOP Senate hopeful John James is clearly very nervous, as you can see in this recent interview:
🔥🔥🔥
"I'm not intimidated by terrorists, I'm certainly not going to be intimidated by politicians."
– John James when asked if he's intimidated by Obama campaigning in Michigan #MIsen #LetsFlyMI 🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/b4jeotHtFY
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 30, 2020
Did you hear that? John James is practically quaking in his boots.
