We know the Washington Post is all in for Joe Biden, but now it’s just getting ridiculous:

Opinion: Joe Biden loves his son. We should all be so lucky. https://t.co/JLGir4IcEl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 29, 2020

Here's a fact check for all you people spreading that "Joe Biden doesn't love his son" Russian disinformation https://t.co/WblHtbBmUr — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 29, 2020

Democratic New York State Sen. Brad Hoylman writes:

Still, President Trump and his supporters are intent on making Biden’s love for his son into a liability. They spread conspiracy theories and demean Hunter Biden’s struggle with addiction. They point to the photo of father and son, and they ask on social media: “Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?” They suggest something illicit, fueling the false QAnon conspiracy theory that Joe Biden is a leader of an international child sex trafficking ring. This isn’t just baseless and dangerous; it’s also homophobic.

First of all, we can’t speak for everyone, but a handful of jerks who apparently don’t know that fathers kiss their sons and fringe QAnon losers don’t exactly constitute “President Trump and his supporters. Moreover, legitimate questions have been raised — and are still being raised — about Hunter Biden using the Biden name to get cozy with foreign business execs who could potentially scratch Joe Biden’s back.

So did Darth Vader. So what? https://t.co/r4QMm5JXmh — Relax, I didn't vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 29, 2020

What’s love got to do with it?

His son has made him a very wealthy man … yup. https://t.co/0xoTuLoYrf — 💀👻The FOO🎃🐰 (@PolitiBunny) October 29, 2020

I don’t think anyone is questioning his love for his son. I mean you have to love your son if you’re willing to go into business with him and his Chinese state business partners. That’s trust, trust only a father and son know. https://t.co/m8CBkqCayJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2020

I would probably love Hunter too if he were bringing me piles of money https://t.co/NJ0tSe7Atd — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) October 29, 2020

Loves him so much he set him up with jobs with foreign oligarchs he had no qualifications for, got paid millions of dollars of which he then funneled a significant percentage into the “Big Guy’s” bank account. Love, alright. Of money. https://t.co/fuEv7LzyN8 — Tweeting Indiscriminately (@mgcat) October 29, 2020

My Dad loved me, he didn't sell his country to China to prove it. https://t.co/rOWkUb4eKD — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) October 29, 2020

Find you a father who loves you as much as the Washington Post loves Joe Biden, and you’ll be very lucky indeed.