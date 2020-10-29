If you suspect you may have COVID19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID19, we regret to inform you that all D.C. public testing sites are closed today.

But before you get too upset, know that there’s a very good reason they’re closed.

Here, let Mayor Muriel Bowser explain:

Wow. Inclement weather, huh? Sounds pretty serious. So what is it? A tornado? Ice storm? Blizzard?

Turns out it’s even worse than any of those.

As serious as it gets.

Because, you guys, it’s raining.

Water is literally falling from the sky. Newman doesn’t work in the rain; you sure as hell can’t expect COVID19 testing sites to!

D.C. gonna D.C.

