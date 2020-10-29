If you suspect you may have COVID19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID19, we regret to inform you that all D.C. public testing sites are closed today.

But before you get too upset, know that there’s a very good reason they’re closed.

Here, let Mayor Muriel Bowser explain:

Reminder: All public testing sites are closed today due to inclement weather. If you’re experiencing symptoms, please contact your medical provider and stay home. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 29, 2020

Wow. Inclement weather, huh? Sounds pretty serious. So what is it? A tornado? Ice storm? Blizzard?

Turns out it’s even worse than any of those.

what — the Mustard Heavyweight (@Z_Weddig) October 29, 2020

Are you serious? — Michael (@mcaark) October 29, 2020

As serious as it gets.

Because, you guys, it’s raining.

Getting wet is a bigger problem than getting tested? Is COVID a scourge to be bravely confronted or not? — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) October 29, 2020

Water is literally falling from the sky. Newman doesn’t work in the rain; you sure as hell can’t expect COVID19 testing sites to!

It’s smart to keep them home when it’s raining. They might catch a cold. — JoggingWithBurritos (@JoggingBurrito) October 29, 2020

Rain is scary — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) October 29, 2020

So @#COVID is so dangerous and so deadly that because it’s raining No testing today. — 𝓔𝓶𝓖 (@EmG623) October 29, 2020

Rain.

Nice job everyone. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) October 29, 2020

Lmao y'all are closing testing sites for rain? — AdamFromTexas (@AdamFromTexas2) October 29, 2020

Wait…DC shuts down testing for a global pandemic virus because IT'S RAINING? — Eric H. (@ericinva) October 29, 2020

Are you new here 😂 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 29, 2020

D.C. gonna D.C.