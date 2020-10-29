New York Governor and all-around garbage person Andrew Cuomo was the guest of honor on today’s edition of “The View,” where he took the opportunity to blame Donald Trump and the Trump administration “for every [COVID19] death in this country.”

Now, if you haven’t been living under a rock for the past several months, you’re probably asking yourself where Cuomo gets off dodging any personal culpability in the spread of COVID19 and deaths that have resulted from it.

And if you’re Sunny Hostin, you think that Andrew Cuomo is the answer to America’s prayers:

The View’s @sunny to New York Gov. Cuomo: "Few people have a better understanding of how to manage the pandemic than you do."pic.twitter.com/zIYSL2WeiP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 29, 2020

Sure, Sunny. If by “manage,” you mean “exacerbate.”

Andrew Cuomo is engaged in some world-class gaslighting here and “The View” is only too eager to enable him.

It’s enough to make any decent person sick. And that’s exactly what it’s doing to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean:

On behalf of the thousands of families that lost loved ones because of this guy's leadership, I beg to differ. https://t.co/tdD9Bgq4e8 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) October 29, 2020

Kudos to Dean for remaining polite and classy; we wouldn’t be able to do the same if our in-laws had effectively been sentenced to death by Andrew Cuomo.

Yeah, he's done great.

1. Killed over 11K Seniors & Veterans.

2. Harassed bars & restaurants.

3. Threatens Jews daily.

4. Spent more time fighting .@NYCMayor than the virus.

5. Encouraged vaccine doubters.

6. Wrote a book praising himself. — mog1717 (@mog1717) October 29, 2020