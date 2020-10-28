If you’re hungry for a piping-hot voting take, boy have we got a tasty one for you.

Ladies and gentlemen, please to enjoy the intellectual stylings of NYU marketing Prof. Scott Galloway:

We grabbed a screenshot, juuuuust in case:

That is just … that is amazing.

In the most utterly tasteless way.

Professor Galloway is already waaaaay past corncobbing himself.

Trending

Our teeth actually hurt from cringing so hard.

We can’t with this guy.

Whatever it is, we’re definitely not qualified to probe it further. We’ll leave that to the professionals.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-119/11 hijackersBallotFlight 93Scott GallowayVoting