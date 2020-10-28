If you’re hungry for a piping-hot voting take, boy have we got a tasty one for you.

Ladies and gentlemen, please to enjoy the intellectual stylings of NYU marketing Prof. Scott Galloway:

Whenever I do this, I think of flight 93 (9/11). How did the passengers decide whether to rush the cockpit/hijackers, and attempt to retake control of plane? They voted pic.twitter.com/bA7F4AD6en — Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) October 28, 2020

We grabbed a screenshot, juuuuust in case:

That is just … that is amazing.

In the most utterly tasteless way.

Professor Galloway is already waaaaay past corncobbing himself.

i dont know about this one scott — brian 🧼 (@bcon94) October 28, 2020

I cannot stress this enough… what — Peter Nygaard (@RetepAdam) October 28, 2020

Our teeth actually hurt from cringing so hard.

The hijackers also voted on which plane to hijack (they picked flight 93) — Unidentified Smiling Object (@SmilingObject) October 28, 2020

You're not even brave enough to go to a polling station. https://t.co/WEiMPt3ePY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 28, 2020

We can’t with this guy.

Folks, competition is fierce in the Pre-Election Bad Tweets Sweepstakes, Champions Division but this early entry might just win the day https://t.co/fZrbDBfwCD — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) October 28, 2020

This is the worst. https://t.co/w3w5yrFLrR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 28, 2020

People straining to come up with new and poignant takes on this website is absolute wretched hell https://t.co/Z4IxYZxjh4 — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) October 28, 2020

Dude, what's the actual hell is wrong with you? — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) October 28, 2020

Whatever it is, we’re definitely not qualified to probe it further. We’ll leave that to the professionals.