We’ve already been warned that the violence won’t stop unless Joe Biden is elected president. But if the violence stops, how’s Joe gonna raise money?

We ask because Biden (or, more likely, his handlers) has decided to go all-in in solidarity with those mourning the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace was killed by police after coming at officers with a knife, and Philadelphia is burning because that’s just what people do these days when they feel an injustice has been done.

Our hearts are broken for the family of Walter Wallace Jr., and for all those suffering the emotional weight of learning about another Black life in America lost. Walter’s life mattered. https://t.co/mGki28Cpyr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 27, 2020

It mattered enough to fundraise off of, anyway.

"The horror of it all! Now, give me money" — TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) October 28, 2020

Bonus points for having the donation window pop up before you can read Biden's bullshit statement. — BT (@back_ttys) October 28, 2020

Here’s what you get if you click on the link in Biden’s tweet:

You can read Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ statement on this tragedy, but won’t you please consider sending them money first? How can they put an end to the violence if they don’t have your financial support?

Joe Biden’s people are siding with the guy with a knife. https://t.co/ShrUV9ocYW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2020

Joe Biden stands in support of people who attack police with knives. https://t.co/UCthM8ISLU — RBe (@RBPundit) October 28, 2020

Last night more than 30 police officers were injured in Philly in after a black man was shot dead confronting police with a knife. Joe Biden didn't bother to support the officers who were attacked or those who were injured. Instead Biden honored the assailant Walter Wallace. pic.twitter.com/5BZW48cFvg — @amuse (@amuse) October 27, 2020

Whatever the narrative requires, Joe Biden will do it. You can count on it.

Pandering at best — Erik Brown (@Erik_Brown13) October 28, 2020

At best.

Meanwhile:

Tell me more about how the problem is conservatives amplifying riots. https://t.co/5Nn9LnB2bV — BT (@back_ttys) October 28, 2020

Absolutely insane. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2020

And par for the course on the Left.

Democrats like Biden are the reason we can expect to see violent eruptions every time there's a justified shooting of a criminal. https://t.co/nII9VZGG0b — Eric H. (@ericinva) October 28, 2020

Biden scratches their backs, they’ll scratch his.