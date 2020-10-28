Twitter has refused to restore the New York Post’s account access until the Post deletes their tweets about their Hunter Biden scoops. If there’s one thing CEO Jack Dorsey cannot tolerate, it’s disinformation.

And if there’s one thing GOP Sen. Ron Johnson cannot tolerate, it’s Jack Dorsey’s BS excuses for censoring the New York Post. So Johnson got to the heart of the matter — and got Jack to drive a stake right through it:

“We don’t”: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admits they don't have any evidence to say the New York Post Biden story is disinformation pic.twitter.com/Yl5Ltsy1a3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 28, 2020

So, if we’re understanding Jack here, Twitter’s basis for censoring the NY Post actually has no basis in evidence?

Then why is their account still locked? https://t.co/a6x1YDcP1g — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 28, 2020

Because “hacked materials”? Oh, come now, Jack. Surely you can do better than that.

Strange. Because Biden campaign, when asked about authenticity of the emails after NY Post broke them, cited Twitter's censorship as evidence of their their unreliability. So if Twitter has no evidence they're disinformation, and Biden's campaign is citing Twitter, then… 🤔 https://t.co/jpHKlZvl6l — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 28, 2020

Then both Twitter and Joe Biden’s campaign have a lot more ‘splaining to do.

***

Related:

‘What Jack told the Senate, under oath, is false’: Ted Cruz grills Twitter CEO on selectively censoring ‘misinformation’