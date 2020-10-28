Twitter has refused to restore the New York Post’s account access until the Post deletes their tweets about their Hunter Biden scoops. If there’s one thing CEO Jack Dorsey cannot tolerate, it’s disinformation.

And if there’s one thing GOP Sen. Ron Johnson cannot tolerate, it’s Jack Dorsey’s BS excuses for censoring the New York Post. So Johnson got to the heart of the matter — and got Jack to drive a stake right through it:

So, if we’re understanding Jack here, Twitter’s basis for censoring the NY Post actually has no basis in evidence?

Because “hacked materials”? Oh, come now, Jack. Surely you can do better than that.

Then both Twitter and Joe Biden’s campaign have a lot more ‘splaining to do.

