We’ve been told that all the New York Post needs to do to regain access to their account is delete any tweets about Hunter Biden based on “hacked materials.”

Well, tomorrow is today, and we’re just dying to hear more about that.

And about this, which freelance conservative journalist Jeryl Bier has brought to our attention:

We’ve seen plenty of tweets removed by Twitter. What’s stopping them from removing the offending tweets? Why would they put the onus on the NY Post to do what they do all the time?

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be remotely surprised if this is, as Bier suggests, to teach the NY Post a lesson.

Sounds like the Twitter we’ve come to know.

Good on the NY Post for refusing to capitulate to Twitter’s bogus demands. Hold the line, guys. We’re with you.

