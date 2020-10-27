It’s awful and unjust enough that Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court. But this … this is just downright evil:

Dear God. The nerve:

Newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett will use the Supreme Court chambers formerly occupied by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a court spokesperson said Tuesday.

That’s actually the first paragraph in The Hill’s article. It’s that big a deal.

How will Ruth Bader Ginsburg rest in peace now, knowing that Amy Coney Barrett is using her personal chambers? Oh, the injustice of it all!

Yes, shame on Amy Coney Barrett for … doing exactly what any sane person would expect her to do.

She was supposed to refuse the nomination and move herself and her family to a cave. Why didn’t she???

