It’s awful and unjust enough that Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court. But this … this is just downright evil:

Justice Amy Coney Barrett to use Supreme Court chambers formerly occupied by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/I0JHqAD8WA pic.twitter.com/n7VHyOPbIj — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2020

Dear God. The nerve:

Newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett will use the Supreme Court chambers formerly occupied by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a court spokesperson said Tuesday.

That’s actually the first paragraph in The Hill’s article. It’s that big a deal.

completely disrespectful of SCOTUS tradition, which calls for dead justices to be sealed in their offices with treasure and law clerks. https://t.co/g25aiR2qks — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

really shameful the Supreme Court didn’t retire ginsburg’s number. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020

How will Ruth Bader Ginsburg rest in peace now, knowing that Amy Coney Barrett is using her personal chambers? Oh, the injustice of it all!

Never in my life have I wanted so badly for someone to be haunted🙏🏻⚖️#rbg https://t.co/gGp5Obj9gk — Anna Richey (@ANRichey) October 27, 2020

an actual disgrace to rbg https://t.co/3v47vAxM2C — ☺︎ (@xxdrafts) October 27, 2020

One further way she defiles the institution. https://t.co/G9YIz2xPbG — Jean-Pierre Veilleux (@JPVeilleux) October 27, 2020

I wonder how Justice Amy Coney Barrett feels about being appointed with so many people against it. I hope she feels like shit! https://t.co/9HgJeJcd53 — @DaniD (@Dani71827548) October 27, 2020

Takes a lot for me to wish a woman ill but this one gets me there with her draconian beliefs, gross hypocrisy, massive white privilege, whopping three years of experience, and celebrated clown car vagina. Disgusting. https://t.co/BhLzY7GDKQ — Dr. Laura Laffrado (@LauraLaffrado) October 27, 2020

The disrespect intensified by her using the same chambers of RBG. Shame on her https://t.co/NAawgnt0sV — sarge (@sarge82884208) October 27, 2020

Yes, shame on Amy Coney Barrett for … doing exactly what any sane person would expect her to do.

"New employee assumes office of previous employee." – no shit — BT (@back_ttys) October 27, 2020

Since she’s taking over her old job wouldn’t that make sense https://t.co/19uHguYv4l — G T G 🌱 (@TasteGrass) October 27, 2020

Little known fact, we don't build new offices every time we get a new justice. https://t.co/nz3enmHuOQ — 🎃ScaryAFDarth🎃 (@ShoelessAncap) October 27, 2020

I mean I am not sure where else she would go unless they for some reason have extra chambers. https://t.co/KuQTnsJKSv — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) October 27, 2020

Was she supposed to rent office space in a nearby strip mall or something? https://t.co/uSZABLoKfY — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 27, 2020

She was supposed to refuse the nomination and move herself and her family to a cave. Why didn’t she???