It’s awful and unjust enough that Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court. But this … this is just downright evil:
Justice Amy Coney Barrett to use Supreme Court chambers formerly occupied by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/I0JHqAD8WA pic.twitter.com/n7VHyOPbIj
— The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2020
Dear God. The nerve:
Newly confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett will use the Supreme Court chambers formerly occupied by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a court spokesperson said Tuesday.
That’s actually the first paragraph in The Hill’s article. It’s that big a deal.
completely disrespectful of SCOTUS tradition, which calls for dead justices to be sealed in their offices with treasure and law clerks. https://t.co/g25aiR2qks
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020
really shameful the Supreme Court didn’t retire ginsburg’s number.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 27, 2020
How will Ruth Bader Ginsburg rest in peace now, knowing that Amy Coney Barrett is using her personal chambers? Oh, the injustice of it all!
Traitor https://t.co/UvgN7uYcEl
— Claudia Lillybridge (@ClaudiaLillybr1) October 27, 2020
Never in my life have I wanted so badly for someone to be haunted🙏🏻⚖️#rbg https://t.co/gGp5Obj9gk
— Anna Richey (@ANRichey) October 27, 2020
an actual disgrace to rbg https://t.co/3v47vAxM2C
— ☺︎ (@xxdrafts) October 27, 2020
One further way she defiles the institution. https://t.co/G9YIz2xPbG
— Jean-Pierre Veilleux (@JPVeilleux) October 27, 2020
I wonder how Justice Amy Coney Barrett feels about being appointed with so many people against it. I hope she feels like shit! https://t.co/9HgJeJcd53
— @DaniD (@Dani71827548) October 27, 2020
Takes a lot for me to wish a woman ill but this one gets me there with her draconian beliefs, gross hypocrisy, massive white privilege, whopping three years of experience, and celebrated clown car vagina. Disgusting. https://t.co/BhLzY7GDKQ
— Dr. Laura Laffrado (@LauraLaffrado) October 27, 2020
The disrespect intensified by her using the same chambers of RBG. Shame on her https://t.co/NAawgnt0sV
— sarge (@sarge82884208) October 27, 2020
Yes, shame on Amy Coney Barrett for … doing exactly what any sane person would expect her to do.
— BT (@back_ttys) October 27, 2020
"New employee assumes office of previous employee." – no shit
— BT (@back_ttys) October 27, 2020
Since she’s taking over her old job wouldn’t that make sense https://t.co/19uHguYv4l
— G T G 🌱 (@TasteGrass) October 27, 2020
Little known fact, we don't build new offices every time we get a new justice. https://t.co/nz3enmHuOQ
— 🎃ScaryAFDarth🎃 (@ShoelessAncap) October 27, 2020
I mean I am not sure where else she would go unless they for some reason have extra chambers. https://t.co/KuQTnsJKSv
— Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) October 27, 2020
Was she supposed to rent office space in a nearby strip mall or something? https://t.co/uSZABLoKfY
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 27, 2020
She was supposed to refuse the nomination and move herself and her family to a cave. Why didn’t she???