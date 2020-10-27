As The Hill reported, SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett will be using the chambers once occupied by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And, just to twist the knife a little more, Barrett is also not telling people to stop referring to her by her initials.

Trending

Amy Coney Barrett will never have the street cred that the Notorious RBG had.

From the street. So you keep Amy Coney Barrett’s initials out of your mouth!

Or … not. It seems that Megyn Kelly doesn’t actually care that some people are offended by referring to Amy Coney Barrett as ACB:

You know what? ACB sounds all right to us, too.

Supreme Court Justice ACB.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: