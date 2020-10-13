We’re not exactly sure how to preface this hot take from Chris Hayes on Amy Coney Barrett today, so we’re just going to plunk it down here and let you see it for yourselves:

The thing I find most notable about ACB's answers today is that the GOP traded a hundred thousand American lives for her seat on the court, and there are thousands of Americans walking around healthy right now who will be sick and dead by year's end. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 13, 2020

Well, that took a turn!

Makes you think https://t.co/A5GAznd656 — Robert VerBruggen (@RAVerBruggen) October 13, 2020

It certainly does.

Let’s just say we won’t have what Chris Hayes is having. Because it’s clearly caused brain damage.

Chris. Can you give this context please — Jonny Flower (@JayFlower12) October 13, 2020

We can: Chris Hayes is garbage.

What did Chris Hayes trade his soul for?

What the hell is this guy talking about? https://t.co/dMTFAcAEO3 — John Smith 🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@JSmithpolitics1) October 13, 2020

This makes 0 sense https://t.co/1jw5sHOwTF — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts Come on, Man! (@MRSpinkston85) October 13, 2020

The science clearly tells us that delaying the Supreme Court nomination until after the election would have stopped COVID from happening 10 months ago https://t.co/TPnPkOyq1x — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2020

Deranged. https://t.co/HLCXw61hR6 — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 13, 2020

Like you definitely can say a lot of things about Trump's role in COVID, but how does that relate to the Supreme Court opening? Just nuts, that Chris Hayes. — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 13, 2020

These people are completely broken and it's ridiculous and bad for our society that they have major platforms. https://t.co/gOww2IMpXQ — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 13, 2020

Wow what a particularly vile case of TDS today Chris https://t.co/VLJ215Z5x8 — 🇺🇸MoultriePatriot (@MoultriePatriot) October 13, 2020

Chris Hayes is an vile human being https://t.co/QiLXvYrXvS — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 13, 2020

Thoroughly.

Just something to think about:

I don’t believe political rhetoric is responsible for violence from others, but how do you think “liberate Michigan!” Is dangerous but accusing Republicans of being responsible for a hundred thousand recent deaths is not? — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 13, 2020