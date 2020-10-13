Man. Amy Coney Barrett literally can’t do anything right. At least in progressives’ eyes.

Since they can’t attack her on substance, they’ve been going after her appearance, namely what she’s wearing.

We can’t wait to find out what all the lefty blue-checks think!

But if ACB dons a mask at any point today, MSNBC analyst and Peacock host Zerlina Maxwell will have no choice but to remind us that ACB is a living “Handmaid’s Tale”:

OK.

Maybe you should’ve tried a little harder.

First of all, Amy Coney Barrett is the only one wearing her COVID19 mask correctly. The handmaids have got it all wrong.

But more importantly than that, Zerlina Maxwell is an intellectually dishonest moron.

Like we said: Amy Coney Barrett literally can’t do anything right.

And the fact that this stuff is the best ammo they’ve got against Amy Coney Barrett suggests that their arsenal is all but empty.

