If you’ve been expecting the SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett would be a farce, congratulations. You were right.

At least when it comes to Senate Democrats.

What would the harm have been to Mike Lee to wear a damn mask for his opening statement? — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 12, 2020

Great question!

The optics of this hearing are eerie: Amy Coney Barrett wearing a mask as an unmasked DIanne Feinstein questions her. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 12, 2020

Huh. For shame, Senator Feinstein.

Exactly opposite of what the science would recommend. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 12, 2020

Wouldn’t the science suggest that ACB, who already had and recovered Covid, shouldn’t be wearing a mask but Feinstein should? https://t.co/qHkWZXq6KS — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) October 12, 2020

So basically, Amy Coney Barrett is respectfully wearing a mask as a courtesy, but Dianne Feinstein is recklessly risking her health.

The “Party of Science” doesn’t believe in science, I guess. https://t.co/JV4KPPSdbp — kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) October 12, 2020

Because it’s not really about Science™, is it?

It really gives the impression that masks aren’t about health but about relative authority. During a Senate hearing, the Senators get the privilege of showing their disgustingly vulnerable and germ-ridden faces. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) October 12, 2020

Now that sounds about right.

