Former Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley had some interesting tweets overnight about some questionable behavior on the part of ex-FBI Director James Comey:

Exclusive: early Jan 2017, a Retired SR state department official wrote a letter to the FBI as a whistleblower after he uncovered evidence he says showed classified info was being misused by the Clinton Foundation. Two weeks later after he got no response, he walked into the â€” Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 9, 2020

FBI office in DC to deliver the intelligence/info in person. This info/intelligence was completely ignored by James Comey & Peter Strzok. He also alleges he has proof of lying to Congress. He was not low level. Youâ€™ll see this story more in depth in other â€” Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 9, 2020

places in the next few days. Again it shows the pick and choose power play in DC that crosses party lines. You heard it here first tho. â€” Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 9, 2020

Housleyâ€™s earned a reputation as a straight shooter and discerning journalist, so color us officially intrigued.

