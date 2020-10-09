As we told you, Yelp has decided that the best way they can solve America’s racism problem is to flag businesses that have been accused of racism, even if those accusations are completely baseless and just rooted in someone wanting to get back at a business over some stupid, non-racism-related perceived injustice.

Now, when a business gains attention for reports of racist conduct, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users, along with a link to a news article where they can learn more. https://t.co/1K2bJ46uM8 — Yelp (@Yelp) October 8, 2020

It doesn’t take a genius to see that Yelp is opening up a pretty nasty can of worms. But we’re guessing the didn’t intend to cut themselves on the lid:

So @Yelp, what would you do if your own business was accused of racist conduct? https://t.co/vey9ARtEs7 — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) October 9, 2020

I'd like to accuse Yelp of racist behavior https://t.co/VvwCMILR5T — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 9, 2020

Uh-oh …

Excellent. You can start here: https://t.co/s1wsclO2Vy — Mark Lilly (@MarkLillyWrites) October 9, 2020

Okay, we need to report a racism case. At Yelp’s Phoenix office, some insiders say a ‘boy’s club’ atmosphere fueled racism, sexism, and a hard-partying culture — on top of regular verbal abuse from customers https://t.co/eeVmoiJM08 https://t.co/KiaKw6nDr7 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 9, 2020

Before you turn the country into China-would you like to go about putting the “Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert” on your Yelp Phoenix office page?https://t.co/8LQWSvVakK https://t.co/X6ckmmsUsy — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) October 9, 2020

So will ⁦@Yelp⁩ be flagging themselves as a racist business? https://t.co/Z1flR5N8IQ — Mark C, Dr of BBQ 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) October 9, 2020

I’d like to report a business … pic.twitter.com/IGVihCTur6 — Erik Berls (@evilcyber) October 9, 2020

Alert! Alert!