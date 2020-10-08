Last night’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris was moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

That meant that Mike Pence was forced to address Page directly sometimes. And that was extremely upsetting to stunning and brave feminist writer Jill Filipovic:

Every woman knows that condescending sexist man who repeatedly calls you by your name as a way to be disdainful and patronizing when he's talking to you and I don't know what the term for that is but it is A Thing and Mike Pence is doing it to Susan Page. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 8, 2020

Yeah, he really should’ve addressed her more respectfully than that.

Make "Sweetheart" Great Again. https://t.co/45s5i2Xn1J — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 8, 2020

“Sweetheart” definitely would’ve been better. Or perhaps “honey” or “baby.” But “Susan”? Totally disrespectful.

but Senator Harris said Susan as well…Dammit she must be patronizing her. 😠 — lilyungbruh (@supremecalc) October 8, 2020

Oh snap Kamala just called her Susan! 😱😱😱 the audacity. — Sarah Yo Yoga (@sarahyoyoga) October 8, 2020

It’s different when Kamala Harris does it, because Kamala Harris is a strong, independent woman who is also a victim of Mike Pence’s macho sexism.

This is bonkers. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) October 8, 2020

Addressing a woman by her name is patronizing…. https://t.co/5LuOhJebjL — Dr. Roger and 27 other doctors (@Roger247Again) October 8, 2020

Yes how dare he respectfully call her by her name. — Justin Dean (@justinjdean) October 8, 2020

Oh, I know. I'd much rather be called "you" or "woman". How dare he say her name, this is an outrage https://t.co/rxN1fxvSFQ — Phaedra, the one who made it in (@pipandbaby) October 8, 2020

That’s literally her name. You don’t speak for all women so please hush. https://t.co/gXYjPqJbgm — Annabel Lee (@Iast3Ietters) October 8, 2020

And Susan Page let Kamala Harris routinely run over on time, but frequently interrupted Mike Pence. Her questions were also obscenely biases without a single difficult question for Harris. https://t.co/LAORf3IuAJ — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 8, 2020

Demand to be treated as an equal while complaining of not being treated with kid gloves. The micro aggressions abound. https://t.co/LAORf3IuAJ — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) October 8, 2020

These people think they should be taken seriously. https://t.co/wGbNzjeT0t — theRoddick (@theRoddick) October 8, 2020