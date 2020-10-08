Last night’s vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris was moderated by USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.

That meant that Mike Pence was forced to address Page directly sometimes. And that was extremely upsetting to stunning and brave feminist writer Jill Filipovic:

Yeah, he really should’ve addressed her more respectfully than that.

“Sweetheart” definitely would’ve been better. Or perhaps “honey” or “baby.” But “Susan”? Totally disrespectful.

Trending

It’s different when Kamala Harris does it, because Kamala Harris is a strong, independent woman who is also a victim of Mike Pence’s macho sexism.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jill FilipovicMike PencesexismsexistSusan Pagevice presidential debate