Hey, remember when Donald Trump mocked that physically handicapped reporter? It was gross, and liberals (as well as many conservatives) were rightly outraged by it.

So we look forward to lefties tripping all over themselves to condemn Kamala Harris for this:

Kamala Harris laughed and exclaimed “well said!” when an attendee at one of her events mockingly used the term “mentally retarded” to attack the President. pic.twitter.com/VR1Tw9iM5U — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 7, 2020

We get it. Using “mentally retarded” to insult someone is bad, unless that person is someone Democrats don’t like. In that case, it’s “well said.” Hilarious, even!

Could you imagine if this were the other way around! — OctoFrizz (@OctoFrizz07) October 7, 2020

We’d have an entire news cycle devoted to it.

I have a name or two I could call her if I was willing to lower myself to her bottom feeding levels. https://t.co/8SMrjQ1gzH — Papa Poole (@jimbotampa) October 7, 2020

This is SO offensive to an entire group of vulnerable people, including my son. @KamalaHarris SHAME ON YOU! 😡😡😡 https://t.co/QYI6xhYJ1V — TheAllieWays ⭐⭐⭐ (@TheAllieWays) October 7, 2020

What world are we living in? https://t.co/ceLbr68mEq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 7, 2020

A pretty effed-up one, if we’re being honest.