Uh-oh, everybody. Chris Cuomo is angry. And not just angry-angry, but righteously angry.

Like his CNN colleague Jim Acosta, Cuomo took one look at footage of Donald Trump removing his mask on the White House balcony and was appalled by that shocking display. So appalled that he had no choice but to go on a righteous tear:

Well, we’ve got enough bullsh*t without Chris Cuomo, so.

With a potty mouth, to boot!

