It should go without saying that CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart is very upset that Donald Trump is behaving exactly like we’d expect Donald Trump to behave while recovering from a COVID19 diagnosis.

But here’s one thing Joe doesn’t want you to remember, on Election Day or otherwise, which is likely why he deleted it:

It’s pretty impressive.

We’re not doctors, and we’re not scientists, so we’re not going to sit here and tell you whether COVID19 is more or less severe than the flu. But we’re also not going to sit here and pretend that Joe Lockhart isn’t really, really bad at this stuff,

Better luck next time, Joe.

