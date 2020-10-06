We can’t for the life of us figure out why so many Republicans and conservatives feel like progressives are self-righteous, condescending jerks when that actually couldn’t be further from the truth.

Just take National Book Award finalist Lauren Groff, who’s clearly got outreach down to a science:

Wait. That’s not outreach at all. That’s just self-righteous condescension.

Heh.

Tags: booksLauren Groffreadingrepublicans