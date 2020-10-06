We can’t for the life of us figure out why so many Republicans and conservatives feel like progressives are self-righteous, condescending jerks when that actually couldn’t be further from the truth.

Just take National Book Award finalist Lauren Groff, who’s clearly got outreach down to a science:

All of this could have been avoided if a small percentage of Republicans read up to two books a year. — Lauren Groff (@legroff) October 4, 2020

Wait. That’s not outreach at all. That’s just self-righteous condescension.

iF oNLy tHeY haD rEaD hArrY pOtteR aNd hAnDmAidS tALe https://t.co/AiInf8I1At — Cirsova: Fall Special Available for Pre-Order (@cirsova) October 5, 2020

Based on all available evidence, Dems read nothing but Harry Potter books and The Handmaid's Tale. https://t.co/cjPVnXRqmq — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 6, 2020

Heh.

Oof. This isn't it. https://t.co/hHh8i4vXLp — Soleil Davíd Not David (@yung_ano_diyan) October 5, 2020

You're a terrific author but this is bad — Spooky Scary Skylerton (@SolidShepard) October 5, 2020

My dad has a spare room and a porch at his house filled with containers of all of the books he has read that year. He votes Republican every chance he gets. (This has been another installment of- Liberals Need to Stop Being So Self Satisfied) https://t.co/mL4RCTi70t — wesinjapan (@wesinjapan) October 6, 2020

I read a lot. I love to read. It’s truly disheartening to see comments like this from authors who could build community & foster a love of reading among all. https://t.co/BvRLGRuMtj — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 6, 2020

Amusingly, some of the Republicans I know have written more than two books in the past year. But, hey, way to parade your #bigotry around. I'm sure your pointless condescension and willful ignorance will earn you many supporters. https://t.co/H9KImeZPf5 — In Chains (@InChainsInJail) October 5, 2020