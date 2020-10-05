If you’ve been paying attention, there’ve been a lot of contradictions with regard to Donald Trump’s COVID19 diagnosis.

No, we’re not referring to the status of his condition; we’re talking about the media’s response:

That’s pretty much it in a nutshell.

And naturally, Jennifer Rubin is out there leading the pack:

Trending

Could Jennifer Rubin be on any drugs that have amnesia as a side effect?

Because as Jon Gabriel points out, only two days before wanting Amy Coney Barrett to condemn Donald Trump for riding in a car, Jennifer Rubin was … condemning Donald Trump for not riding in a car:

It’s so hard to keep up!

She’s consistently awful, if that counts.

That, too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: carcoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19Donald TrumpJennifer RubinmotorcadeSecret Service