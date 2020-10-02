Libs are having a normal one following Donald Trump’s COVID19 diagnosis. And by “normal,” we of course mean “awful.”

There’s been no shortage of nasty takes from the Left — as well as conspiracy theories — but some takes are extra-nasty.

Like this now-deleted tweet from former Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama staffer Zara Rahim:

What a gem she is.

But if you want to see Rahim’s tweets for yourselves, we regret to inform you that she has protected her account, which is something blue-checks aren’t supposed to do. So, if Twitter doesn’t suspend her for the “I hope he dies” line, maybe they’ll get her for violating a lesser rule.

Lol I feel you but be careful. His followers are crazy — Giovanni Martinez 🍩🌹🌐🥑🗽 (@gio_jmartinez) October 2, 2020

His followers are crazy. Not the lady who wants him to die because she doesn’t like him.

Zara Rahim used to work for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. https://t.co/EXazlnWwbF pic.twitter.com/ildHZs4cX2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 2, 2020

"I hope he dies" – Former National Spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, Obama White House staffer Zara Rahim This isn’t some random Twitter troll. Zara worked with Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama. Disturbed, evil Democrats are cheering right now. pic.twitter.com/fEG5DVg3ty — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

Shocking & shameful.

This now deleted tweet was the reaction to President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 from @ZaraRahim – former Obama White House staffer and Hillary Clinton’s former 2016 National Spokeswoman. pic.twitter.com/FKYGGPfWf9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 2, 2020

When you brag about your "moral identity", then decide to tweet this. Former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman@ZaraRahim pic.twitter.com/KIJwbVhuGW — Steve Ullmer (@UllmerSteve) October 2, 2020

@ZaraRahim you are a disgusting person pic.twitter.com/O7sIJMuiOM — Chris T Barber author/poet (@thedeadpoet666) October 2, 2020