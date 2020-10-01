Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Finger Lakes News Radio that “I put my head on the pillow at night saying I saved lives, that’s how I sleep at night.”

Needless to say, a lot of people understandably took issue with that.

They should take issue with this as well, from the same interview:

That’s news to us.

Who better to check on it than Chris Cuomo, who is nothing if not completely objective when it comes to his brother’s colossal failures on dealing with COVID19 in New York?

“Mistakes were made.” Perhaps the biggest mistake was putting a garbage person like Andrew Cuomo in charge of New York.

This isn’t just any egregious lie. This is, quite possibly, the most egregious kind.

Conservative radiologist Pradheep Shanker makes that case in a brutal thread slamming both Andrew Cuomo and the media who enable his shameless gaslighting:

“Pathetic” is the nicest thing you can call it.

Dr. Shanker is right to be outraged. Everyone should be outraged.

And yet, Andrew Cuomo holds himself up as a hero, with the media’s muscle behind him.

Shame on Andrew Cuomo and all of his enablers.

